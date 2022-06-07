HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of crime victims gathered at the state Capitol Tuesday to urge lawmakers to support solutions they said will help survivors. Ralliers said to keep in mind that when survivors speak, change happens.

Speakers from across the state said none of them chose to be survivors, but they said survivors deserve to have their voices heard. They said that when survivors have access to healing, they can rise up and keep fighting.

Advocates pushed for the Safer Pennsylvania Act, which would include expanding victim compensation and protecting survivors’ jobs. It could also help survivors find safe housing with relocation assistance after a crime happens.

Patricia’s son was killed due to gun violence. “Some of these murders, that some of these families have been walking around for the last 30 or 40 years, are unsolved murders. The best thing about my situation is that they have captured the young man. I had to wait five years, but they captured him,” she said.

The goal of the ralliers is to encourage politicians to meet the needs of the victims.

