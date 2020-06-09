Crime victims’ rights advocates to rally in support of Marsy’s Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Supporters of crime victims’ rights and Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania are set to rally in Harrisburg Tuesday morning.

The rally is set to begin at 11 a.m. outside the Commonwealth Judicial Center where a hearing will take place Wednesday in front of the Commonwealth Court regarding the implementation of the Crime Victims’ Rights Amendment.

More than six months after 74% of Pennsylvanians voted in favor of Marsy’s Law, the rally will provide an update on the legislation and its upcoming hearing. Organizers say it will highlight the importance of having the law in place.

Participants plan to speak on how they feel a lack of protection for victims has impacted lives and will continue to do so, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Riley, State Director Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania; Kelly Williams, Survivor/Intervenor; Fran Chardo, Dauphin County District Attorney; Representative Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland); and Jennifer Storm, Commonwealth Victim Advocate will be in attendance.

Participants say they will follow PA Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control recommendations on public events and will debut Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania protective masks.

Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania is a grassroots effort seeking to amend the state constitution to provide victims of crime equal rights that are already afforded to the accused and convicted.

