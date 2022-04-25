HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the State Capitol, a crime victims’ rights rally took place Monday afternoon. There were conversations about abuse, gun violence, survival, and death. Officials say this year’s theme is “Rights, Access, Equity for All Victims.”

The national rally was held at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and was part of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which runs from April 24 to April 30.

Every year, it is estimated that more than five million Americans are victims of violent crime. Over 200,000 of these individuals live in Pennsylvania, according to the Crime Victims Alliance of Pennsylvania.

