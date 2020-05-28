Critical services remain available for Pennsylvanians during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller says services including SNAP, Medicaid and CHIP remain for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you seek help during these difficult times, you are acting as an advocate for yourself and your family,” said Miller. “There is no shame in asking for help when we need it.”

She says other programs have been established during the pandemic to help families that are struggling including the extension of LIHEAP through August to help with the costs of utilities.

The Emergency Assistance and the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer programs will help with expenses.

Miller says her department will determine eligibility. Families can apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us .