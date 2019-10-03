Crossing guard honored for decades spent keeping kids safe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jackie Perry has been standing at a corner outside Camp Curtin Elementary School for nearly 40 years.

Not rain nor snow nor sweltering heat has kept her from showing up for her crossing guard duties. She just turned 83 this month and has no plans to retire.

It’s her dedication that was recognized in a ceremony Thursday at the state Capitol. Family, school officials, former students, and community leaders all turned out to say thank you.

“I just like being around the kids, and I’m trying to save a life,” Perry said. “I don’t want to see them get hit or anything.”

“Her brother said today that she started doing this back in the 70s because a young girl was hit by a car and died, and she promised herself that she would never, ever let that happen,” state Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) said. “Even though she had a full-time job, she was busy with kids and family, she decided to be a crossing guard so she could protect the students.”

One conversation with Perry makes you realize the job is about more than safety, it’s about love.

“I just say come on lovers or come on babies, because sometimes I think they don’t get that at home,” Perry said.

