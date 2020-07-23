Monument construction resumes during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gatherings at the Crossroads Monument project was stalled for nearly four months because of Covid-19. Recently, the crew broke ground on the south lawn of the Irvis Building.

The monument pays tribute to the mostly African American 8th ward that was wiped out during eminent domain to make way for the current Capitol Building.

Lynwood Sloan is one of the organizers of the project. He says the timing of the monument is perfect.

“This also recognizes the 15th and 19th Constitutional Amendments that allowed for black men and all women the right to vote,” Sloan said. “This is a special project that will be a constant reminder of how far we have come as a state and nation.”

He says a dedication is scheduled for Aug. 26 and the final completion of the project is expected in mid-November.

