Cultural Fest celebrates diversity in Dauphin County

A free festival is celebrating diversity in Dauphin County. The 12th annual Cultural Fest is Friday. Many will gather to enjoy cultural food, music and art.

Many national and local recording artists will perform. The headliner is four-time Grammy nominee R&B performer Sheila E.

At the event, there will be live music, ethnic foods, crafts and more.

The event is from 5-10 p.m. at the Zembo Shrine, at 2801 North Third Street in Harrisburg.

The festival is usually outdoors, but due to the high chance of rain, it was moved indoors. There’s no air conditioning in the main arena. Event organizers ask you to dress lightly. There’s plenty of parking.

For more information about the event go to DauphinCounty.org.