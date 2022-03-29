CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 100 years in business, the Liebman legacy is ending later this year.

“If we can go back to the year 1946 which was when WWII ended. The first NB LIEBMAN store opened on Derry Street in Harrisburg,” Owner Charles Liebman said.

After its enormous success, trials, and tribulations he says it is time to go.

“I have a wonderful wife I have been married to for 50 years. I have two daughters, two sons-in-law, four grandchildren and they are all saying to me it is time,” Liebman said.

Aside from the future, Liebman knows how he wants his business to be remembered. He said he could not have done it without his loyal customers and employees.

“We did things the right way We gave customers world-class service in Harrisburg. Not in New York. Not in Philadelphia. Here,” Liebman said.

So, with all those good memories, why close?

“The supply chain problem, the scarcity of employees. The COVID virus,” Liebman said.

Plus, Liebman never knows what his daughter has planned for the future.

“To be continued,” Liebman said.