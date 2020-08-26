Cumberland County woman accused of ramming police vehicle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police say 20-year-old Skylar Fagan of Mechanicsburg, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and DUI.

Investigators say Fagan flagged down a police officer, who was on patrol near 2nd and Briggs streets on Monday night, just before 10 p.m. Fagan is accused of ramming her vehicle into the police cruiser, while the officer was still inside the car. Investigators believe Fagan was under the influence of narcotics.

The police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution. She is expected to work her next scheduled shift.