Cumberland County’s annual 50plus Expo kicks off its first virtual event

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County’s 21st annual 50plus Expo kicked off on Wednesday morning, but with one small twist: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s 50plus Expo is serving the community with a virtual event.

Organizers of the senior fair say the virtual expo has proven quite popular in other communities, attracting over one-thousand visitors on average. The 50plus virtual Expo will allow attendees to connect one-on-one with exhibitors in health, retirement living, finance, travel and more.

Admission is free to all attendees, and organizers encourage gusts to “reenter” the EXPO throughout the day to check out the events exhibitors, as well as free seminars, demonstrations and entertainment.

