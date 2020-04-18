Customers of Harrisburg parking garage still required to pay monthly lease despite working from home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A parking problem for some drivers in downtown Harrisburg who still have to pay their monthly parking lease, even though they’re working from home and aren’t using the garage.

ABC27 spoke with a woman who hasn’t parked at the Walnut Street Garage since March, but still has to pay her $210 monthly bill.

Brenda Winston, who has worked in Harrisburg for four years, has been working from home, and says in these extraordinary times, management at the garage should be more understanding.

“I havent been parking there since March 11, due to Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order,” Winston said.

Even thought she’s been ‘staying away,’ Winston recently found out that her lease is still due.

She called ABC27 after seeing our story about the Attorney General’s Office cracking down on closed gyms still trying to collect memberships.

“That’s what made me reach out to you because I thought, ‘well, this is kinda like the same type of situation,'” Winston said. “I thought that it would be either fair for them to either reduce the rate or give credit for the months that we weren’t in there.”

But garage management, SP-Plus, told us in a statement: “At this point, we are not making any exceptions to the policy.”

That policy, signed by each monthly customer like Winston, states that cancelling requires 30 days notice, and that no account can be cancelled in the middle of the month. SP-PLus told her the earliest she could cancel, is May 31.

“The thing is, if you cancel it they have the option to sell your spot,” Winston said. “I don’t wanna lose my parking spot since hopefully, we’ll be able to go back to work sometime in the near future.”

She understands the garage needs to make money – but she asks, at what cost to customers?

“With all of the people that are having hardships with this stay at home order, I think that there should be some type of compensation made,” Winston said.

Are you having a similar problem, but maybe with a different kind of monthly bill? Let us know, find us on Facebook – we want to try and help out.