CVS Health opens new drive-thru test site in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, May 15 CVS Health will open nine new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites across Pennsylvania, including one in Harrisburg.

The new COVID-19 drive-thru test site is located at CVS Pharmacy at 550 North Progress Avenue in Harrisburg.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s

nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 at the White House. CVS Health

expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May,

with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies

and lab capacity.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

CVS says the nine test sites in Pennsylvania are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful,

this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and

bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline

employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their

communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”

The new testing sites in Pennsylvania include:

• CVS Pharmacy, 1034 Second Street, Richboro, PA 18954

• CVS Pharmacy, 760 Miles Road, West Chester, PA 19380

• CVS Pharmacy, 840 South Valley Road, Lansdale, PA 19446

• CVS Pharmacy, 795 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064

• CVS Pharmacy, 975 Rostraver Road, Vernon, PA 15012

• CVS Pharmacy, 4849 William Flynn Highway, Allison Park, PA 15101

• CVS Pharmacy, 550 North Progress Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17109

• CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Ridge Avenue, Building 1, Philadelphia, PA 19128

• CVS Pharmacy, 611 Duncan Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15237