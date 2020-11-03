CVS Pharmacy on Market Street in Harrisburg boards up ahead of Nov. 3 election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy at 221 Market Street in Harrisburg has boarded up its windows as a precautionary measure ahead of the Tuesday election.

This downtown location joins other businesses across the country that are boarding up their windows the day before the 2020 election to prepare for potential unrest.

In a statement made by CVS Health, “We are closely monitoring the situation in our markets, and our local leaders are empowered to take steps that they determine will best support the safety of our stores, employees and customers.”

The Market Street CVS will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, as well, and plans to open “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

