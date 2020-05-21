CVS to open 27 new drive-thru test sites in Pa., one more in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, May 22 CVS Health will open 27 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites across Pennsylvania, including one in Harrisburg.

The new COVID-19 drive-thru test site is located at CVS Pharmacy at 5001 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg, this location is in addition to the 550 North Progress Avenue location that opened last week.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s

nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 at the White House. CVS Health

expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May,

with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies

and lab capacity.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

CVS says the 36 test sites in Pennsylvania are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states

including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana,

Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely

open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan,

MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “By further

expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people

can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”

The new testing sites in Pennsylvania include:

• CVS Pharmacy, 2434 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018

• CVS Pharmacy, 3265 County Line Road, Chalfont, PA 18194

• CVS Pharmacy, 1181 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

• CVS Pharmacy, 620 Old Philadelphia Road, Easton, PA 18042

• CVS Pharmacy, 920 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038

• CVS Pharmacy, 3750 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506

• CVS Pharmacy, 1937 MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033

• CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109

• CVS Pharmacy, 2501 Warren Road, Indiana, PA 15701

• CVS Pharmacy, 835 Old York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046

• CVS Pharmacy, 870 Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348

• CVS Pharmacy, 3295 PA Route 100, Macungie, PA 18062

• CVS Pharmacy, 5703 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

• CVS Pharmacy, 3893 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146

• CVS Pharmacy, 328 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228

• CVS Pharmacy, 734 East Washington Street, New Castle, PA 16101

• CVS Pharmacy, 200 South Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940

• CVS Pharmacy, 3930 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

• CVS Pharmacy, 1201 North Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944

• CVS Pharmacy, 402 Route 313, Perkasie, PA 18944

• CVS Pharmacy, 1901 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

• CVS Pharmacy, 1740 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

• CVS Pharmacy, 4664 Browns Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

• CVS Pharmacy, 509 Davis Street, Scranton, PA 18505

• CVS Pharmacy, 3015 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, PA 19372

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

