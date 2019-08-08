HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been arrested on charges he gave false testimony before a grand jury hearing evidence in the case of Tracy Kroh, a Halifax teenager who disappeared nearly 30 years ago.

Matthew Webster, 54, of Halifax, was arrested in a Dauphin County courtroom following his testimony Thursday, the district attorney’s office said.

According to a criminal complaint, Webster once owned property on Middle Road in Halifax Township where police in 2016 and more recently in May searched for evidence of Kroh’s disappearance.

In June 2018, a woman told police that Webster was at her home after the initial search in 2016 and spoke of his involvement in Kroh’s rape and murder.

Webster reportedly told the woman that he and some buddies came in contact with Kroh at the Millersburg square in 1989, and what was supposed to be a rape “turned out to be a lot more than that.”

The woman’s statement to police was recorded.

Webster’s phone was then wiretapped and the woman was subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury.

During telephone conversations on June 3 and June 4, the woman told Webster that police coerced her to give the recorded statement. Webster said he forgave her and made arrangements to pay for an attorney to represent her before the grand jury, the complaint states.

Webster and the woman also discussed how to address her upcoming grand jury appearance and how to account for her prior statement to police, according to the complaint.

Webster was at the courthouse when the woman testified June 6.

During his testimony Thursday, Webster repeatedly denied his conversations with the woman prior to her grand jury appearance. He was arrested for felony perjury and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Kroh was 17 years old when she was last seen at the Alex Acres Trailer Park in Halifax on Aug. 5, 1989. Webster’s former property on Middle Road is a quarter-mile from the trailer park.

Kroh was reported missing the next day when her parents realized she didn’t spend the night at her sister’s home, as she sometimes did. Her 1971 Mercury Comet was found at the town square in Millersburg, but her belongings were not in the car.

Parts of her wallet, including her driver’s license and National Honor Society card, were found in December 1993 in an area along Wiconisco Creek, off Rakers Mill Road in Washington Township, nine miles from Millersburg.