Lower Swatara police officers honored for bravery

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County district attorney awarded the Medal of Valor to two police officers from the Lower Swatara Township Police Department.

On October 14, patrol officers Timothy Shea and Joshua Mallot responded to a burglary. Investigators said they found a man holding a woman hostage.

Police said the suspect shot Officer Shea in the leg.

Officer Mallot instantly put himself between the gunman and his fellow officers. Shea applied a tourniquet on his own leg and went on to save the woman.

Shea and Mallot received the medals at the Lower Swatara Township Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night.