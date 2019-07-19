DA: Man who died in custody struggled with prison staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 21-year-old Harrisburg man who died in custody went into medical distress as prison staff was preparing to transfer him to a hospital, the district attorney said Friday.

Dauphin County District Attorney said Ty’rique Riley was arrested June 18 for assaulting his father with a sledgehammer. Because Riley was combative and seemed to have a mental health issue, he was placed on suicide watch.

About a week later, on June 26, it was determined Riley needed to be evaluated at an outside hospital. When prison staff tried to get him out of his clothes, he became combative and was put into a restraint chair then became unresponsive, Chardo said.

“The medical pros decided he had to be seen by prison medical and then ultimately decided that they had to take him to the hospital, and it was during that process he went into medical distress and the ambulance was called and he was taken to the hospital,” Chardo said.

The incident remains under investigation. Chardo says looking at prison video, the struggle doesn’t appear to have been violent.

“This is only preliminary. This is not the final word on this, but because there were a lot of rumors going around, this is just sort of an update,” he said. “I’m not going to reach any conclusion until I’ve got all the information.”

Family members say they were never notified that Riley was in a hospital and on life support until they attended his preliminary hearing on June 27. He died on July 1.