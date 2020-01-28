DA warns against bail phone scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — District Attorney Fran Chardo is warning the public about a bail phone scam circulating the area, similar to a jury duty scam.

Chardo warns the public to stay wary of callers who claim the recipient’s son was arrested for a DUI and endangering the welfare of a child, after an accident where the son was left injured. The scammer, claiming to be from the Dauphin County Courthouse, will then “transfer” the call to the son’s public defender who will ask for payment for an attorney bond.

If you have any information about this criminal activity, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office at 717-780-6200.