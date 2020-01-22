DA warns against jury duty phone scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — District Attorney Fran Chardo is warning the public about a jury duty phone scam circulating the area.

Chardo warns the public to stay wary of callers who claim the recipient missed jury duty and needs to pay fine via MoneyPak or risk being arrested. The caller ID of the scams may appear to be from a county office, however, that is not so.

Legitimate jury notifications are almost always delivered by mail. Payment and personal information like social security are also never asked for over the telephone.

If you have any information regarding these scams, please contact Det. Roxanne Snider at (717) 780-6216.