Dad shoots dog attacking daughter, 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Susquehanna Township father says he had no choice but to shoot and kill a dog to stop its vicious attack on his 4-year-old daughter.

Wynton Williams was walking with his wife and daughter Olivia in the High Pointe Club Apartments on Thursday when the loose dog growled and then lunged at the girl, grabbed her by the neck, and dragged her into a mulch bed.

“Me and my wife started to kick and punch the dog to try to get him to release, but he wouldn’t release,” Williams said. “He took her further into the mulch bed, at which point I grabbed his upper jaw, and as I grabbed his jaw, he released from my daughter’s neck.”

Williams desperately wrested the dog, screaming for help. A friend handed him a gun and he fired one shot.

“I got up. The dog kept moving. I put another shot in. As I thought it was over, the dog went to lunge again and I put two more shots. I put one in his chest and one in his head,” Williams said.

Williams and his wife rushed their daughter to a hospital. Deep wounds to her neck required 30 to 40 stitches.

“Her tissue and muscle separated a little bit and the skin separated, and they were able to sew it back up, and they stretched the skin out so she doesn’t need a skin graft or anything like that,” Williams said.

Police said they have identified the owner of the dog, which had been vaccinated. The investigation is ongoing.