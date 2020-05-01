Dairy farmers show resilience through photo campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dairy farmers across Pennsylvania are choosing to see their glasses of milk half full through a new photo campaign sponsored by the Center of Dairy Excellence

The year 2020 started off promising for the industry, but COVID19 has taken its toll. The good news is that it’s going to take a lot more than spilled milk to get these farmers to cry uncle.

A picture is worth a thousands words, but these farmers only need a few.

“I don’t want to look and see, ‘Wow, I came into an industry that’s failing,’ and I think that these signs helped kind of put something out there — like, campaigning for our industry,” says Holly Musser of Restful Acre Dairy Farm.

The campaign is simple — spreading hope through photos and signs. It’s a sign of the COVID-19 times.

“I think everybody is feeling it, but I think it’s how you roll with it is how it goes,” said Joy Widerman co-owner of Jobo Holstein Farm in Adams County.

JoBo Holstein Farm has been going steady for 50 years. Widerman said it’s been hard for her family to see empty shelves in the grocery store.

“It’s not really the farmers that aren’t putting it there. It’s that all the middle people that are having trouble keeping people in their offices or in their businesses to keep things stocked,” Widerman said.

Holly Musser is about to graduate and start her dairy farming destiny full-time.

“Three months ago, I was sitting in a classroom, and we were hearing that there were projections of $20 milk, and I was so excited about it,” Musser said.

Her excitement curdled, but her determination is as strong as calcium, and she’s not alone.

“It all comes down to the fact that this is what I love, and this is what I want to do,” Musser said.

“We’re still here. We’re still doing what we need to do to take care of you. I mean, I tell you, every farmer — it’s their goal to not only feed their family, but they love feeding your family,” Widerman said.

It’s a love of labor and lactaid that they’re proud to share with the world, if you’ll let them.

“I don’t really want them just to support my farm. I want them to go to the store and just buy dairy products because we’re all in this together. We’re all working hard,” Widerman said.

“Keep buying the products because we want them to know that we care about everybody,” Musser said.