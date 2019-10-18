Dart players square off in ‘double-blind’ match in Harrisburg

Dart throwers from across the state were in Harrisburg Friday for an annual conference. They are surprising and surprisingly good, but, as the saying goes, seeing, is believing.

The game isn’t particularly complicated: throw a dart at a numbered board and hope it sticks to a high-desired number. Hit the bullseye, that’s 50 points.

The game is a tad more compelling for Joe Wasserman and his fellow competitors at the State Council for the Blind’s tournament in Harrisburg.

Sighted and blind players squared off in a fair, double-blind match, using blindfolds to even the playing field.