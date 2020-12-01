Dauphin Co. CASA kicks off new fundraising campaign on Giving Tuesday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On the annual Giving Tuesday to support nonprofit organizations, Dauphin County CASA kicked of its new holiday fundraising campaign “Light Up A Foster Child’s Life” through the giving tree near American Legion Post 272 of Mountain Road in Harrisburg.

The tree serves as a reminder for the virtual giving tree on Dauphin County CASA’S Website.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates; trained volunteers advocate for foster care children in court. The money raised will support programs for some 400 Dauphin County Children in the foster care system.

“When you make a donation, you can choose between ornament lights presents, decorate the virtual tree and by December 21st this tree behind me, which is decorated for today’s purposes will be fully more illuminated,” says Dauphin County’ CASA Executive Director Corey Korinda.

“And we hope it will serve as a beacon to our local children who are involved with children and youth services know that the community cares they are giving to programs that support them.”

For more on how you can make a donation or see the unveiling ceremony of the live tree on December 21st, visit Dauphin County CASA’s website.