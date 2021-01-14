Dauphin Co. Library System taking precaution, closing two Harrisburg locations on Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, the Dauphin County Library System plans on temporarily closing two locations in Harrisburg due to heightened security concerns in the city.

Depending on the situation regarding the possible protests downtown, The Library will reopen accordingly.

The Dauphin County libraries are located on McCormick Riverfront at 101 Walnut Street and Madeline L. Olewine Memorial at 2410 North Third Street.

Due to this decision, both locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday. However, The Library intended on closing on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day prior to taking precautionary measures.

“We fervently hope that any protests remain peaceful; however, we feel it is important to err on the side of caution to keep our staff and visitors safe,’’ said Karen Cullings, The Library’s Executive Director.

The other six locations in the Dauphin Co. Library System will remain open this weekend. If library materials are needed during the scheduled closure, interested individuals can visit The Library’s website.