HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Prison is looking to fill nearly 30 positions.

It is hosting a job fair on March 30 and the Piccola Law Enforcement at Harrisburg Area Community College.

Correctional officers, maintenance workers, and prison teachers are just some of the positions available. Officials said that staffing has been a challenge at the jail.

“We say during the pandemic, we were hit with staffing issues. Those folks were working 24/7 and 365 days a year. Many folks were working double and triple time. This is an opportunity for more people to come out and work in the prison environment,” Commissioner Mike Pries of Dauphin County said.

In February, the prison released its 90-day report aimed at reforming the facility. training and transparency were some of its top priorities. For a list of current job openings at the prison, click here.