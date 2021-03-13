Dauphin County 12-year-old leads an effort to help the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 12-year-old boy from Dauphin county is leading an effort to help the homeless.

Donyeh Winston started Donyeh’s Donations and Outreach Program to help people who have fallen on hard times.

He says he wants to help as many members of the homeless community as he can.

He and a team of volunteers handed out food hygiene products and other supplies in downtown Harrisburg.

Donyeh says he is grateful to have the support from local organizations and people

in the region so he can provides assistance to people in need.

“I am grateful for what I have and Ii usually see people that don’t have as much or are not living the way they used to and I know that it is important to be grateful for what you have,” said Winston.

Donyeh and members of his organization will be in downtown Harrisburg again next Saturday.