Dauphin County and Harrisburg City operating in ‘yellow phase’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of furloughed Dauphin County employees are returning to work during the yellow phase.

Commissioner George Hartwick says county buildings will have protective shields and social distancing markings to help promote safety for employees and visitors.

“We want to make sure that we do it right the first time,” Hartwick said. “We care about our colleagues and residents, and want to be in the best position to go to the green phase and stay there.”

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says the city is prepared to move forward and beginning June 15, city parking enforcement will and street sweeping will resume. “

More people will be coming back to Harrisburg,” Papenfuse said. “We want to make sure they know what is going on.”

He says Second Street, between Market and Pine streets, will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays now to accommodate outdoor dining.

“Restaurants will be allowed to have outside dining,” Papenfuse said. “This will give people an opportunity to enjoy the city and maintain social distancing guidelines.”