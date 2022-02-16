Dauphin County and Harrisburg launch new partnership

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Commissioners have announced a funding partnership with Harrisburg on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

They are launching a disparity study aimed at presenting more work opportunities for diverse business vendors and contactors in Harrisburg.

“This worthwhile project fortifies our commitment to doing what it takes to accommodate hard-working entrepreneurs,” County Commissioner Chad Saylor said.

County Commissioners, along with Harrisburg city leaders will be working together to fund the project. This is providing a one-third share of the study costs to IMPACT HARRISBURG, which is a city-based non-profit that will help with the study.

“We welcome Mayor Williams and her administration and look forward to a new day of partner projects and initiatives that will help the residents and business owners we serve,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chairman Mike Pries said.

“Partnering is going to be a cornerstone to how we operate a different City Hall in Harrisburg,” Mayor Williams said.

The study is expected to begin this year and will focus on minorty-owned businesses, as well as businesses owned by women, veterans, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities .

“Access to opportunities in regard to resources is huge” for business owners, said Karl Singleton, chief equity and compliance officer and a board member of IMPACT HARRISBURG.