Dauphin County announces new Court Appointed Receiver for Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new court-appointed receiver for the Harrisburg School District was announced on Friday, Jan. 28.

According to a press release, Dr. Lori A. Suski has been appointed as the new receiver by the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas. She has 32 years of experience in public education and has served as principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent of schools in the Middletown Area School District.

Dr. Suski also served on the Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol Advisory Board and the Penn State Harrisburg Board of Advisers.

“The bar has been set high, and I intend to continue moving Harrisburg SD in a positive direction in collaboration with the new Superintendent, Mr. Eric Turman, and the administration, faculty, and staff of the District. I see great things happening in the District and I look forward to partnering with the Board of School Directors, community, and local officials to improve the quality of education for the students of the City of Harrisburg,” said Dr. Suski.

Dr. Suski’s term is said to start on Saturday, Jan. 29.