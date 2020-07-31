Dauphin County car dealership owner accused of defrauding customers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owner of a car dealership in Penbrook, Dauphin County is accused of defrauding customers.

State police say Sean Davis, who owns East Shore Auto, stole more than $319,000 from five people.

They say Davis took out large loans to buy cars then after selling them he would pocket the money paid by customers and their finance companies.

Troopers say he also stole the tax and fee paperwork that customers are required to submit to PennDOT. This means those customers didn’t get the title to their vehicles.

