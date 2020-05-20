Dauphin County changes several polling locations for June 2 primary election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County officials are temporarily changing several more polling places for the June 2 primary election in response to COVID-19-related concerns.

The changes are in several polling places in Derry Township, one in Lower Paxton Township and Royalton Borough.

The following changes were approved at the Election Board’s May 13 public meeting and made at the request of the polling location:

Polling place changes:

Derry Township’s 1st Precinct Ward

Former

Grace United Methodist Church, 433 E. Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Temporary

Hershey Primary Elementary, 450 Homestead Road, Hershey, PA 17033

Derry Township’s 3rd Precinct Ward

Former

First Church of Hershey, 64 W. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

Temporary

Hershey Primary Elementary, 450 Homestead Road, Hershey, PA 17033

Derry Township’s 12th Precinct Ward

Former

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 850 Hill Church Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Temporary

Hershey Primary Elementary, 450 Homestead Road, Hershey, PA 17033

Lower Paxton Township’s 14th Ward

Former

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109

Temporary

Central Dauphin Middle School, 4600 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17109

Royalton Borough’s 2nd Ward

Former

New Royalton Borough Building, 101 Northumberland Street, Middletown, PA 17057

Temporary

Royalton Park Offices, District Court, 50 Canal Street, Middletown, PA 17057

Dauphin County says these changes are temporary and voters in those areas will be notified by postcard along with signs posted at the former polling places and the new, temporary locations on election day.

These changes are in response to poll worker vacancies. Dauphin County says nearly 300, or 30% of the county’s poll workers who volunteered in prior elections, have declined to serve this election, citing COVID-19 as the reason. Many of the county’s poll workers are over the age of 60 or care for elderly parents or family members with health conditions.

“We’re training additional poll workers and adjusting our primary election plans accordingly,” said Commissioner Mike Pries, who chairs the county’s Elections Board. “If you plan to vote in person on election day, we’ll have plenty of protective equipment for volunteers and plan to step up cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all polling places.”

For everyone’s safety, the county commissioners secured PPE kits for all election day workers. They say hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol screen wipes and sanitary headset covers will be available for voters. Each polling place will follow CDC guidelines for disinfecting surfaces and the voting systems.

Pens will be provided and regularly disinfected but voters are encouraged to bring their own ballpoint pens with black or blue ink if they are concerned about safety.

“We’re fortunate to have a great team of employees and volunteers who put in many hours before, during and after the election to make sure it runs smoothly, and that every vote is counted,” said Dauphin County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Jeff Haste.

Voters also have the option to vote by mail.

“Mail-in ballots are a safe and secure alternative, especially for the elderly or respiratory and immune system issues,’’ said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III.

To vote by mail, visit DauphinCounty.org/vote for a link to download a mail-in ballot application or go to VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot to apply online.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 26.

June 2 at 8 p.m. is the deadline to return completed mail-in ballots.

To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the new Clear Ballot voting system, go to DauphinCounty.org.

