Dauphin County changes six polling locations for June 2 primary election

A voter rushes to the polls in Ridgeland, Miss., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, as people participate in the Republican and Democratic party primaries statewide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County’s Elections Bureau is changing six polling places for the June 2 primary election due to COVID-19 concerns.

County officials say because these changes are temporary, voters in those areas will be notified by postcard and signs will be posted at the former polling places and the new, temporary locations on election day.

According to the county, nearly 300, or 30% of the county’s poll workers who volunteered in prior elections, have declined to serve this election due to COVID-19. Many of the county’s poll workers are over the age of 60 or care for older relatives who have health conditions.

“This election season, we’ve had numerous curve balls thrown at us from the state and with the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mike Pries, who chairs the county’s Elections Board. “We’re adjusting our primary election plans accordingly to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely and without difficulty.”

Polling location changes are listed below:

Harrisburg City’s 1st Ward/1st Precinct:

Former

UPMC Pinnacle Health/Life Team Facility, 1000 Paxton Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104

Temporary

Foose School Building, 1301 Sycamore Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104

Harrisburg City’s 14th Ward:

Former

Chisuk Emuna Synagogue, 3219 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA 170110

Temporary

Camp Curtain Academy, 2900 North Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Middletown Borough’s 2nd Ward/1st Precinct

Former

Middletown Presbyterian Church, 290 North Union Street, Middletown, PA 17057

Temporary

Lyall J. Fink School Building, 150 North Race Street, Middletown, PA 17057

Middletown Borough’s 3rd Ward/1st Precinct:

Former

Frey Village, 1020 North Union Street, Middletown, PA 17057

Temporary

Middletown Area High School, 1155 North Union Street, Middletown, PA 17057

Lower Paxton Township’s 19th Precinct:

Former

The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg, 1000 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Temporary

Linglestown Middle School, 1200 North Mountain Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Susquehanna Township’s 2nd Ward:

Former

Pheasant Hills Estates Community Center, 4400 Pheasant Hill Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17110

Temporary

Thomas Holtzman Elementary School, 1900 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110

County officials are planning to make additional polling place changes in Derry Township and Royalton Borough at their next public meeting on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

For everyone’s safety, the county secured personal protective equipment kits available for all election day workers, including disinfectant antibacterial wipes, sanitary protective gloves, surgical masks, hand sanitizer and microfiber cloths.

“We went ahead and acquired protective equipment weeks ago from a supplier to provide the safest possible environment for voters and election day volunteers,” said Dauphin County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Jeff Haste. “Voters who go to the polls on election day can be assured that we’re taking precautions.”

The county also has hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol screen wipes and sanitary headset covers for voters. Each polling place will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for disinfecting surfaces and the voting systems.

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of the new mail-in ballot option.

“Voting by mail is a safe and secure alternative, especially for the elderly or those with respiratory or immune system issues,’’ said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III. “Our goal is to keep voters safe while ensuring the integrity of our elections.”

To vote by mail, visit dauphincounty.org for a link to download a mail-in ballot application or go to pavoterservices.pa.gov to apply online.

Mail applications to: Dauphin County Bureau of Elections and Voter Registration, P.O. Box 1295, Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295. Applications can also be dropped off in a locked box outside the entrance of the Dauphin County Administration Building, 2 South 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

Important deadlines for the June 2 primary are the following:

May 18 is the last day to update voter registration information.

May 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

June 2 at 8 p.m. is the deadline to return completed mail-in ballots.

Top Stories: