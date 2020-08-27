Dauphin County Commissioners announce small business, nonprofit COVID-19 recovery grant program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Beginning Friday, Aug. 28, small businesses and nonprofits can apply for grant funding to help with coronavirus-related expenses as part of a program launched by the Dauphin County Commissioners.

Funding for the grants is part of the $25.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money the county received from the state.

Applications must be filed by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. Dauphin County Community and Economic Development will administer the program.

“We know the need for financial assistance is great among small businesses and nonprofits,” said Commissioner Mike Pries. “Businesses and nonprofits may apply for up to $35,000, or 25 percent, of operating expenses, whichever is less.”

Businesses located in the county with less than 100 employees – or companies in the tourism industry with less than 500 workers – are eligible to apply. Nonprofits are eligible as long as they deliver services in the county. While businesses and nonprofits that received a Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster loan can still apply, the amount of funding previously received will be considered in awarding grants.

“We understand that the shutdowns and other disruptions caused by the pandemic are hurting the businesses and nonprofits on which our community depends,’’ said board Chairman Jeff Haste. “This grant program is designed to lessen the financial blow and get the economy back on track.’’

The online application for the Dauphin County COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program will be available at dauphincounty.org/cares.

For more information call 717-780-6250 or visit the website.

Top Stories: