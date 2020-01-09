Dauphin County commissioners approve contract for new voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County commissioners approved a contract to purchase a new voting machine system after initially resisting the governor’s mandate to get new machines.

The $2.3 million contract with Clear Ballot Group Inc. includes delivery and setup of the new equipment, training, onsite support, public education, and a warranty.

Dauphin County was the final county in the state to vote to purchase the new machines. Leaders had until the end of 2018 to make the decision or lose out on state funding. They voted on Dec. 30.

With the new machines, voters will fill in paper ballots. Scanners will then be used to cast ballots.

The new machines will be paid for with taxpayer dollars and some sort of help from the state

Gov. Tom Wolf mandated new voting equipment be in place across the state after security concerns during the 2016 election.