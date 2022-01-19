Dauphin County commissioners host discussion on human trafficking to raise awareness

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — January is human trafficking month and the goal is to raise awareness that it is a growing problem nationwide and right here in our area. Dauphin County commissioners hosted a discussion on the impact Wednesday morning.

YWCA of Great Harrisburg discussed efforts to identify the problem throughout the region, including the importance of people taking notice of what is going on in their neighborhoods and reporting their concerns to the police.

“We major highway intersections and the turnpike intersecting and we have the airport so not only is Dauphin County and the surrounding areas a pass through fo trafficking but it also becomes a destination to recruit victims,” Rhonda Hendrickson, vice president of programs at YWCA, said.

District Attorney Fran Chardo says Dauphin County is committed to stepping up law enforcement and prosecution efforts against human traffickers.