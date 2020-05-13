Dauphin County commissioners make no call to force reopen, create task force

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Dauphin County commissioners were critical of the governor’s shutdown and discussed moving the county to yellow without permission, but now there is a plan that could bring both sides closer together.

There was no formal vote to move from red to yellow during Wednesday’s meeting after Dauphin County Commission Chairman Jeff Haste said Gov. Wolf’s threats to cut funding and take business licenses away were heard loud and clear.

Haste says, however, they will not fine businesses for reopening.

“There are individuals dying from this disease and there are business owners who are losing their businesses and applying for food stamps and people don’t know how to make their next rent payment,” Commissioner George Hartwick said. “Those issues are very real.”

Hartwick opened lines of communication with the Wolf administration and spoke directly with the governor.

“In my conversation with the governor yesterday he is attempting to do all of the right things,” he said.

Commissioners voted in favor of putting together a ‘Reopen Dauphin County Task Force’ with direct contact with the Wolf administration

“The message was sent from the county that we want to move, we want to be a part of the planning along with the administration and we want to do the be able to do our jobs at the local level to support the effort,” Hartwick said.

The task force will include business owners, health care professionals, and everyday people. The focus is to reopen businesses safely and monitor health information throughout the county, including the number of Covid-19 cases

No date has been set on when the county will transition from red to yellow. Harwick iterates, however, the county wants a reopening plan in place as soon as possible.

Top Stories: