Dauphin County Commissioners presented with replica of Old 8th Ward

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Commissioners received an update on the Old 8th ward monument in Harrisburg.

The majority African American 8th ward Community was wiped out by eminent domain to build the state capitol.

The monument will be unveiled August 26.

The monument consists of three distinct aspects: the Orator’s Pedestal that depicts scenes of Harrisburg’s Old 8th Ward, life-sized figures of William Howard Day, Thomas Morris Chester, Jacob T. Compton and Frances Ellen Watkins Harper; and a tribute to the 15th and 19th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The project director Lenwood Sloan also presented the replica of the 8th Ward to Dauphin County Commissioners.

