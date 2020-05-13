Dauphin County Commissioners to discuss whether to move to yellow phase of reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County commissioners are expected to discuss whether they will move from the red to yellow phase of reopening without the Governor’s permission at their public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Residents can listen and participate in that discussion via phone call, as this meeting like most others is being held remotely.

This comes just days after Commissioner Mike Pries tweeted the county will move to yellow May 15, and Board Chairman Jeff Haste wrote a letter slamming the Governor, saying the commonwealth should not be run as a dictatorship.

Still, a representative for the county says those are their individual opinions, and no official decision has been made.

Last Friday, 24 counties transitioned to yellow, and 13 counties are expected to do so this Friday.

Several others have threatened reopening with or without Governor Tom Wolf’s approval, though he has made clear breaking the rules will have consequences.

Those include not getting funding that so many are depending on to repair local economies.

“We’re all fighting a common enemy and the enemy is not the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Governor Wolf. “It’s not me. It’s not Donald Trump. It’s not the General Assembly. It’s this virus.”

The Governor has stressed his reopening plan is data driven and meant to keep Pennsylvanians safe and healthy.

“We are all fighting this war together,” said Governor Wolf. “We have got to fight this to the end.”

The state says in order to move from red to yellow, there must be fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period.

Other factors being considered are whether there is enough testing for people with symptoms, whether high-risk settings have safeguards in place, and whether officials are doing contact tracing.

Top Stories: