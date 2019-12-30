Dauphin County Commissioners will meet to consider purchasing new voting system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Time is running out for Dauphin County Commissioners to choose a new voting system.

The deadline is Tuesday and if they miss it, they could lose funding from the state.

Chief Clerk Chad Saylor is set to make a final presentation to recommend a voting system that will be used by this spring’s primary election.

Dauphin County Commissioners have been considering four voting systems. Should they fail to choose one by tomorrow, the state has threatened to take legal against the county and could seek a mandate to force them to get new voting machines.

While the current voting machines do work, they don’t produce a paper record after each vote is cast as required by the state.

The old voting systems will be decertified before April’s primary.

Using the old machines will be considered illegal and votes on them won’t count which is why it’s so important to get the new machines up and running soon.

The meeting will be held at the Dauphin County administration building at 10:00 a.m.