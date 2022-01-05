Dauphin County Court Appointed Receiver for Harrisburg School District resigns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Jan 5. the Court Appointed Receiver of the Harrisburg School District, Dr. Janet Samuels, announced that she is resigning.



“I am honored to have had the privilege of serving the Harrisburg School District and I am extremely proud of the work completed since my appointment as Receiver, especially in the area of finance.” Samuels said, “Although there is still much work to be done, I am confident the recently approved Amended Financial Recovery Plan now in place, will serve as a framework to continue the positive trajectory of the Harrisburg School District.”

Samuels was initially selected by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to serve as the chief recovery officer as of Oct. 1, 2018, and was appointed as the Receiver of the Harrisburg School District on June 17, 2019.

Although the initial receivership period is for three years, Samuels committed to the Pennsylvania Department of Education that she would serve for one year and agreed to update the Amended Financial Recovery Plan.

Samuels will officially resign from her position on Jan. 29.