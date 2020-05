HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man has a lot to celebrate, he’s defeated coronavirus.

77-year-old Robert Newhouse of Hummelstown was admitted to UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg on April 5 and was on a ventilator. On May 2 he was transferred to a rehabilitation center.

Wednesday, after 27 days, and 11 in the ICU, Newhouse was discharged and the staff was there to celebrate the big moment.

It was also Newhouse and his wife’s 42nd wedding anniversary.