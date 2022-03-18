HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating five shootings since Saturday that have injured eight people and left two dead. Police are asking anyone with information on any of the incidents, to come forward.

Lt. Kyle Gautsch says the victims who have survived, are not cooperating with police. He is asking for help from the public. “Most people want to help,” Gautsch said. “But they have concerns about retaliation.”

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo understands the fear. He suggests people who want to help and remain anonymous should submit a tip through the Dauphin County or State Crime Stoppers.

“By law, no one can be compelled to come forward and testify,” Chardo said. “The program has worked to solve crimes and find fugitives.”