Dauphin County DA’s office search for fugitive on the run, asks for public’s help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office searches and asks for the public’s help to locate a Harrisburg man wanted for illegally possessing a firearm.

Dwayne H. Yates, 47, failed to appear for trial, texting his attorney right before opening statements that he no longer planned to be there. A Dauphin County jury found Yates guilty on Thursday, Dec. 9, of possession of the firearm, graded as a first-degree felony.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Yates will face seven to 14 years in state prison, but he must first be located as he is now on the run from the law, according to the CRIMEWATCH report. He did not appear at his sentencing trial on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Yates physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, then cut his hand when he smashed the window of her residence. While attempting to flee and run to a neighbor’s house, he left a trail of blood behind him. Harrisburg police officers surrounded the house until Yates came outside and they placed him in custody. It is then that they found a single round of 9mm ammunition in Yate’s pocket.

The police officers entered the house where they found a fully-loaded 9mm handgun with a scratched-off serial number submerged in a toilet tank.

According to the report, Yates is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his conviction of several felony drug offenses in 2013 and Escape charges in 2005. Dauphin County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Shovlin, who prosecuted the case said the evidence against Yates was overwhelming.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yates is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 717-780-6590 or submit a top on the DA’s website by clicking here.