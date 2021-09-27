Dauphin County deputies, Harrisburg police work together to save child from overdosing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tyler Bream, a deputy sheriff with Dauphin County, was nearing the end of his shift on Thursday, Sept. 23, when he heard a call that a child was in need of medical attention after a possible overdose.

Bream and his partner arrived at the scene near 2nd and Market Streets and saw Harrisburg police providing assistance to an unresponsive child. Moments later, they rushed the child to the hospital in a police vehicle, and the deputies followed.

Bream says his partner had Narcan in his pocket, and when they arrived at the emergency room, Bream’s partner handed him the dose. Bream says he went inside and things were hectic.

“The emergency staff determined the baby ingested a narcotic and they had to remove someone from a room, so they could help the baby,” Bream said. “I looked over and the baby was unresponsive and in need of assistance.”

Bream administered Narcan, an experience he will never forget. “I was nervous and my hands were shaking,” Bream said. “It did what it was supposed to do, and that was a big relief.”

Bream is grateful for his partner, who had Narcan, and he also thanks the Harrisburg police officers at the scene who rushed the child to the emergency room.