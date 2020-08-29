Dauphin County Director of Corrections Brian Clark suspended

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Director of Corrections for Dauphin County, Brian Clark, has been suspended pending the outcome of a thorough investigation.
The investigation deals with a personnel matter and no further comment has been made.
Prison Warden Greg Briggs continues to oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility while the investigation is conducted.
