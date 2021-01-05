Dauphin County drivers can expect a weekend detour set for Megoulas Boulevard near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County drivers can expect a weekend detour scheduled to take place for Megoulas Boulevard at Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township near the City of Harrisburg starting Friday at 9 p.m.

Construction crews will be removing the remaining sections of a bridge that once held the northbound and southbound I-83 lanes over Megoulas Boulevard.

Megoulas Boulevard is closing at the bridge between 9 p.m. Friday, January 8, and reopening sometime at night on Sunday, January 10. Detours will be set up using Arlington Avenue, Londonderry Road, and Wood Street.

This work is not expected to impact traffic on I-83.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects by clicking here.