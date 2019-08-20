Dauphin County farm taking care of rescued horses

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County horse farm is looking for help after taking in horses rescued earlier this summer.

Prairie Fire Farms in Grantville is caring for three horses from an East Texas farm. According to the Humane Society, about 150 horses, miniature horses, and donkeys were rescued in an alleged animal cruelty case.

“We will need immediate veterinary assistance. We will need immediate assistance helping to feed and care for them as well as the training opportunities that they need to have,” founder and director Emily Selvey said.

The horses won’t be ready for about 60 days, but adoption applications are being accepted.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.