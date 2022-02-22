Dauphin County father sentenced for death of infant son

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says a father will serve up to 20 years in prison for the death of his 9-month-old son in summer 2019.

John Anderson was sentenced eight to 20 years in state prison last week for a June 2019 homicide at his home on Geary Street in Harrisburg, where police were called for a report of a distressed infant.

Emergency responders arrived and rushed the baby to the hospital, where he was dead on arrival.

Anderson told police he found his son unconscious hanging in a laundry basket next to the bed where he was sleeping with the baby.

An autopsy found the baby died of sustained compression causing asphyxia, and examiners also found he was bruised on his head that happened shortly before the baby died. The manner of death was listed as “undetermined” by forensics, but they found Anderson’s recollection of the event inconsistent with the evidence they had.

Anderson pleaded nolo contender in November to third-degree murder in accordance with the DA’s Office. The agreement stated the sentencing judge had the discretion to impose a minimum sentence between nine and 102 months.

The defense argued that the death was accidental smothering by Anderson, who was also under the influence of marijuana, pleading to use the standard range of sentencing for involuntary manslaughter.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle argued for the judge to sentence to the top of the range.

“The child’s head injuries and the defendant’s lies to the police about how the child was found clearly show his consciousness of guilt,” Gettle said. She also said Anderson’s text messages to the baby’s mother showed he was becoming frustrated with caring for his son.

Judge Edward Marsico, Jr., said during sentencing that Anderson caused the death of the most innocent victim.

Anderson told the judge the police was “disrespecting him” during the investigation, but the judge said he “needed to get over it.”

In a statement, the mother said Anderson “robbed her of being a mother by choosing to use drugs.”