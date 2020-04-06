Dauphin County furloughs more than 160 employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With concerns about worsening economic conditions impacting county revenues, Dauphin County Commissioners have made the difficult decision to furlough a total of 163 county employees.

Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries, and George P. Hartwick, III say the 30-day furlough consists of 95 full-time and 68 part-time positions across 24 county departments, which is expected to save the county approximately $140,000 a month.

The commissioners also imposed a hiring freeze and suspended internship programs to save additional dollars.

As businesses close and unemployment rises, the county anticipates a decline in revenue. The commissioners may take additional steps to lessen the impact on the county’s budget, depending on the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additional furloughs are expected.

Last month, the commissioners signed a disaster emergency declaration for Dauphin County and closed buildings to the public to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.