DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of Dauphin County programs, projects, and organizations recently received a collective total of more than $2.3 million in tourism industry grants awarded by the Dauphin County commissioners.

The 77 different recipients attract visitors to Dauphin County, according to a release from the county. The grants ranged from $500 to $1 million, and the awardees promote community, diversity, education, and sustainability in the area.

“Our goal was to be as inclusive as possible with these grants, and we achieved that,” Commissioner George Hartwick said in the release. “Sports programs, concert and entertainment events, historical groups, cultural celebrations – these initiatives will reach a lot of people and families.”

“We have great expectations that this funding will make Dauphin County even more attractive as both a travel destination and place to raise a family,” said Commission Chair Mike Pries, according to the release.

Visit Hershey & Harrisburg received a $1 million grant for marketing efforts to attract visitors to the county. Other recipients that received some of the largest sums include the Big 33 ($100,000), the NRA for the Great American Outdoor Show ($100,000), and the Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation ($100,000).

A complete list of grant recipients can be found here.